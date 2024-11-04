IBPS RRB PO Mains result out at ibps.in; check details here
Candidates can check result through the official website ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results for the RRB PO. The result has been released Mains examination for Officers scale, 1, 2, 3. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website ibps.in.
Candidates can check the result till November 11. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 9923 vacancies for 9923 group A officers (scale-I, II, and III) and group B office assistants (multipurpose).
Steps to check the result
- Visit the official website ibps.in
- On the homepage, go to the latest updates section
- Fill your details
- Check the result
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to check the Group "A"-Officers Scale-I.
Direct link to check the Group "A"-Officers Scale-II.
Direct link to check the Group "A"-Officers Scale-III.
