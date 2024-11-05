RPSC recruitment 2024: Apply for 2202 School Lecturer posts till December 4
Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till December 4, 2024.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of School Lecturer (School Education) 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till December 4, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 2202 School Lecturer posts. The minimum and maximum age limit to apply for the vacancies are 21 years and 40 years, respectively. Applicants can check vacancy details, eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the School Lecturer notification 2024.
Application Fee
|Categories
|Fees
|General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of BC / Creamy Layer of OBC
|Rs 600
|Candidates from Reserved Category (SC / ST / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Area)
|Rs 400
|Persons with Disabilities
|Rs 400
Steps to apply for RPSC Agriculture Department posts
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab
Register yourself and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.