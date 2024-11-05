The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the exam schedule for the Junior Instructor 2024 posts under Advt No 08/2024 and Advt No 09/2024. As per the notification, the offline examination for the Junior Instructor posts (Advt No 08/2024) will be conducted on November 19 and 20, 2024. The computer based test cum OMR for Jr Instructor (Advt No 09/2024) will be held on November 16 and 18. The exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts on each day — 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

The exam will be released on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in in due course. The Commission had notified a total of 679 Jr Instructor posts under Advt No 08/2024 and 1821 Jr Instructor posts under Advt No 09/2024.

