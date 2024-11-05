The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) will start the application process for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) and others under Advt. 06/2024 (Internal). Eligible candidates can fill up the application form through the official website www.bsphcl.co.in till November 15.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 553 vacancies. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for BSPHCL AEE, JEE, and other post

Visit the official website www.bsphcl.co.in On the homepage, click on the application link Fill your details Submit the application form Print it for future reference

Direct link to the BSPHCL AEE, JEE, and other post application form.