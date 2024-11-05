The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the final result for the posts of TGT (ROH & Mewat Cadre) against Advt. No. 2/2023. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website hssc.gov.in.

“While due care has been taken in preparing and uploading of the list, possibility of any inadvertent/technical error cannot be ruled out. The Commission reserves the right to rectify the result in future, if required. The list is subject to the outcome ongoing court cases, if any. Marks of few candidates have been withheld due to ongoing court cases,” reads the official notification.

How to check the result

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result section Check your result using the roll number Save it for future reference

Direct link to check the result.