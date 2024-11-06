Today, November 6, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the posts of Constable (Driver) 2024 in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). Eligible male candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 545 Constable (Driver) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 27 years as on November 6, 2024. The upper age limit relaxation applies to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or 10th class pass from a recognised board or institution or equivalent. Applicants can check more details available in the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from general (UR), OBC, and EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas ex-servicemen, SC, ST category candidates are exempted from fee payment.

Steps to apply for Constable (Driver) posts

Visit the official website itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill out the application, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Constable (Driver) posts.