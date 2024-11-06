The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the RRB PO interview. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website ibps.in till November 28, 2024.

Candidates who are provisionally shortlisted for the RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XIII) of Group 'A' - Officers (Scale-I, II & III) interview can upload their documents. This recruitment drive aims to hire 9923 vacancies for 9923 group A officers (scale-I, II, and III) and group B office assistants (multipurpose).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates section Click on the admit card link Fill your details Save the admit card and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to the Group "A"-Officers Scale-I admit card.

Direct link to the Group "A"-Officers Scale-II admit card.

Direct link to the Group "A"-Officers Scale-III admit card.

Direct link to submit the required documents.