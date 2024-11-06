The Chhattisgarh Police Department has released the results for the Subedar, Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts recruitment 2021 in the Police Department. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website cgpolice.gov.in.

The commission has selected the 959 candidates against the 975 vacant posts advertised.

“Information about the marks obtained by the candidates in the physical efficiency test and interview in the selection process is being made available on the website of the Police Department www.cgpolice.gov.in. Information about the marks obtained by the candidates in the main written examination will be published by Vyapam,” reads the notification. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website cgpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the notice board tab Click on the result link Fill your details Check the result and save it Take a print out for future reference

