The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the eligibility criteria for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria through the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates have to qualify five criteria for JEE Advanced – performance in JEE Main 2025, age limit, number of attempts, appearance in Class 12 examination and earlier admission at IITs.

Performance in JEE (Main) 2025

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper (Paper I) of JEE (Main) 2025. The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are — 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and the remaining 40.5% is OPEN for all. Within each of these five categories, a 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

Category Number of "Top" candidates Open 101250 General EWS 25000 OBC-NCL 67,500 SC 37,500 ST 18,750

Age Limit

Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2000. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1995.

Number of attempts

A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of three times in three consecutive years.

Appearance in Class XII examination

A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2023-2024 or 2025 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Candidates who had appeared in the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2022 or earlier, are NOT eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2025, irrespective of the combination or number of subjects attempted/offered.

Earlier admission at IITs

A candidate should NOT have been admitted to an IIT under any academic program that is listed in JoSAA Business Rules of 2024 or earlier, irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting “online” / at a “reporting center” in the past. Candidates whose admission to IITs was canceled (for whatever reason) after joining any IIT are also NOT eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2025. Candidates who have been admitted to a preparatory course in any of the IITs for the first time in 2024 can appear in JEE (Advanced) 2025.

