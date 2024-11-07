The Bureau of Indian Standards ( BIS ) has released the admit cards for various Group A, B, and C posts under Advt. No. 01/2024/Estt. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bis.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on November 19 and 21, 2024. The question paper will be bilingual i.e. English and Hindi except for the English language test. Each paper will consist of 150 marks.

Direct link to the exam schedule 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 345 PA, AD, SSA, and other posts.

Steps to download BIS admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.bis.gov.in On the homepage, go to Career Opportunities—Recruitment Advt./Result Click on the admit card link for various posts under Advt. No. 01/2024/ESTT Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to BIS admit card 2024.