The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has reopened the application window for recruitment of Assistant Professors (College Cadre) posts in various subjects in the Higher Education Department, Haryana under Advt. No. 42 to 67 of 2024. Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in till November 12, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2424 posts. Applicants can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale , and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Here’s the application reopening notification.

Application Fee

The male applicants from unreserved, OBC category and the male candidates of all other states are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Female candidates from unreserved category, female candidates of all other States, male/ female candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM category of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for Asst Professor posts 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Advertisement tab Click on the Assistant Professor registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Professor posts 2024.