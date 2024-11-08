Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has released the notification of the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test November 2024 (KTET November 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at ktet.kerala.gov.in from November 11 to 20, 2024.

The exam will be conducted on January 18 and 19, 2025 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The admit card will be released on January 8, 2025. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, fee and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to KTET notification 2024.

Steps to register for KTET 2024

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in Once live, click on the link for ‘New Registration’ Register yourself and proceed with the application Login, fill out the form, select exam category, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference