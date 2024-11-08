The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the result of the written exam for the posts of Assistant Professor (Law) Exam-2022. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The commission has selected 52 candidates against the vacancies of 29 posts. The candidates have to submit the documents for the interview process by November 28, 2024. Candidates can submit the documents with a late fee of Rs 3000 from November 29 to December 5. Candidates can submit the documents from December 6 to 12 with late fees of Rs 25,000.

How to check the result

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on the result link Check the result Save it for future reference

Direct link to the result.