AKTU B.Tech second semester result out at aktu.ac.in; here’s direct link
Students can check their first-year second-semester results through the official website aktu.ac.in.
Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared the result for the B.Tech first-year second-semester. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results through the official website aktu.ac.in.
“The results have been announced for regular students of the first year- second semester of B.Tech courses,” reads the official notification.
Steps to check the result
- Visit the official website aktu.ac.in
- Click on the result link, and a drop-down box will open. Candidates must click on the one-view result link
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit
- Your result will be displayed on another screen
- Check the result and download it
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to check the result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.