Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared the result for the B.Tech first-year second-semester. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results through the official website aktu.ac.in.

“The results have been announced for regular students of the first year- second semester of B.Tech courses,” reads the official notification.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website aktu.ac.in Click on the result link, and a drop-down box will open. Candidates must click on the one-view result link A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit Your result will be displayed on another screen Check the result and download it Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the result.