Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test November 2024 (KTET November 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at ktet.kerala.gov.in till November 20, 2024.

The exam will be conducted on January 18 and 19, 2025 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The admit card will be released on January 8, 2025. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, fee and other details available in the notification below:

Steps to register for KTET Nov 2024

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KTET Nov 2024 registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, select the exam category, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

