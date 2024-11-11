The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application process for the recruitment of the post of Assistant Programmer in the Central Bureau of Investigation, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in till November 28, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 27 vacancies.

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates aged 30 years in the Unreserved/EWS category can apply for the posts. Age relaxation is provided to candidates from reserved categories.

For more details related to age limit, educational qualification, and other candidates, refer to the official detailed notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 25. Candidates of SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability and female candidates are exempted from the application fee.

How to apply for Assistant Programmer post

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on the online recruitment application link Click on the application link Read the instruction properly Fill your details and fill the application form Submit the application form and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Programmer post.