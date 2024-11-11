UKPSC answer key 2024 out for RO/ARO Main exam; submit suggestions till Nov 15
Candidates can submit objections, if any, by November 15, 2024.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Main exam 2023. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by November 15, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. The Main exam was conducted on October 26, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 137 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download RO/ARO Main answer key 2024
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the RO/ ARO answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to RO/ ARO Mains answer key 2024.
Direct link to RO/ ARO Mains 2024 objection link.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.