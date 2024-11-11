The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the rank list for the post of Assistant Professor Electrical And Electronics Engineering) in the Technical Education Department. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website keralapsc.gov.in.

Candidates can submit their answer sheets for rechecking till November 25, 2024. Candidates can also avail photocopy of their OMR Answer sheets by paying Rs 335 till November 25, 2024.

Steps to check the result for Assistant Professor EEE post

Visit the official website keralapsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest tab Click on the Assistant Professor EEE post result Check the result Save it for future reference

Direct link to the rank list.