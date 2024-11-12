The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the personality test schedule of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Services Exam 2024. The IES Personality Test will commence on December 2 and conclude on December 5, whereas ISS PT will be held from December 3 to 6, 2024.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies out of which 18 vacancies are in the Indian Economic Service and 30 vacancies are in the Indian Statistical Service.

Steps to download IES/ ISS PT schedule 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the IES/ ISS PT schedule 2024 link The PT schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the PT schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IES PT schedule 2024.

Direct link to ISS PT schedule 2024.