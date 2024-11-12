The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the cut-off marks, answer key, and marks of selected candidates for the MVI/ARTO/AWE skill test under Advt. No. 15 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can check the cut-off marks, answer key, and marks of selected candidates from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The qualifying marks for the written exam in the unreserved/SEBC category are 50%, and for the SC category, they are 45%. The qualifying marks for the Computer Skill Test are 40%.

The exam was conducted on August 10 from 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM. The exam was held at Suddhananda Engineering and Research Centre Nachhipur Bhatapatna, Cuttack—752115. A total of 104 candidates had been shortlisted for the exam.

Marks of Finally selected candidates

Gender  Category  Highest  Lowest 
Male  UR 133.077 133.077
Female  UR  91.789 91.789
Male  SEBC  126.302 113.698
Male  SC 101.346 92.326

Steps to check the Answer key

  1. Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, go to the latest updates section
  3. Click on the answer key link
  4. Check the answer key post-wise

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.