The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education ( HPBoSE ) has released the admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 ( HP TET 2024 ). Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpbose.org .

The exam will be conducted from November 15 to 26, 2024. The applications were invited from September 28 to October 18, 2024.

HP TET Exam Schedule 2024 Name of Examination Date of Exam Timing JBT TET November 15 10.00 am to 12.30 pm Shastri TET November 15 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm TGT (Arts) TET November 17 10.00 am to 12.30 pm TGT (Medical) TET November 17 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm TGT(Non-Medical) TET November 24 10.00 am to 12.30 pm Language Teacher TET November 24 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm Punjabi TET November 26 10.00 am to 12.30 pm Urdu TET November 26 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download HP TET Nov 2024 admit card

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on the HP TET November 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HP TET admit card 2024.