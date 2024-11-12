The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for the Main written Examination for different posts of Combined Graduate Level Examination for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Posts/Services-2023. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website ossc.gov.in.

Candidates having examinations on November 27 and November 28 are advised to download their Admission Letter from November 21 onwards and candidates having examinations on December 3, and December 4 are advised to Download their Admission Letter from November 28 onwards.

How to check the exam schedule

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the exam schedule link Check the date subject-wise