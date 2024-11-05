The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the certificate verification call letter for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE)-2023 (Advt. No. 4004/OSSC dtd.07.10.2023) for the remaining candidates. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The CV will be conducted from November 8 to 11 in two shifts — 10.00 am and 2.00 pm. The CV will be held at the office premises of the Commission at Unit-II Bhubaneshwar. A total of 201 candidates will appear for the CV round.

Steps to download CGLRE CV admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OSSC CGLRE CV admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

