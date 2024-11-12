The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit card for the Assistant Professor exam (Broad Speciality) under Advt. No. 29 of 2023-24. The exam will be conducted on November 17 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

A total of 539 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the recruitment exam. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 102 Assistant Professor posts in 23 different disciplines.

Steps to download Asst Professor admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Asst Professor (Broad Speciality) 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the Asst Professor admit card 2024.