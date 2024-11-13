The Central Recruitment Board, Meghalaya Police has released admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website megpolice.gov.in. The PET will be conducted from November 18 onwards.

“It is hereby informed that the Admit Cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be uploaded on the Meghalaya Police website i.e. www.megpolice.gov.in w.e.f. 11th November, 2024 and the PET will begin in the different centres w.e.f. 18th November, 2024. Candidates are advised to go to MLP website to download the Admit Card which will contain all the required details regarding their PET centres, PET dates and PET shift,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

List of candidates shortlisted for PET.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2968 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), written test, and interview round.

Steps to download PET admit card 2024

Visit the official website megpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to Notice Board—Recruitment Click on Press release regarding Physical Efficiency Test for Meghalaya Police Recruitment Now click on the admit card Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PET admit card 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.