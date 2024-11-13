Army Welfare Education Society ( AWES ) has released the admit card for the recruitment to teacher posts at Army Public Schools (APS). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website awesindia.com .

The online screening test will be conducted on November 23 and 24, 2024. The results are likely to be announced on December 10, 2024. Applications were invited from September 10 to October 27, 2024. The exam will be held for PRT, TGT, and PGT posts.

“Admit cards will be available for download starting 12th November 2024, after 11:00 AM. Please visit the registration portal, log in to your account, and navigate to the 'Admit Card' tab to download your card. For assistance, feel free to contact the help desk,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download OST admit card 2024

Visit the official website awesindia.com Click on the OST admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

