RSMSSB Information Assistant DV schedule released; check details here
The document verification process will be held November 18, 2024.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Information Assistant Recruitment Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can check the document verification schedule through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The document verification of all the candidates who have filled the Scrutiny Form is to be done at the Department Headquarters from November 18, 2024.
The online detailed application cum scrutiny form (Scrutiny Form) was filled from October 17, 2024 to October 27, 2024.
Steps to check the DV schedule
- Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the news notification tab
- Check your roll number and schedule
- Save the schedule
Direct link to the DV schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.