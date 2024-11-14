The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant 2023 ( JEO and JA 2023 ) under Advt. No. 5130/OSSC dated 29.12.2023. As per the notification, the Preliminary exam will be conducted from December 7 to 11, 2024. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The admit card will be released at ossc.gov.in on December 2, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer and 1 vacancy is for the Junior Accountant post.

Steps to download JEO/ JA admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JEO/ JA admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, and certificate verification.