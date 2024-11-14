The High Court of Madhya Pradesh (MPHC) will conduct the online examination for the post of Junior Judicial Translator in 2024. The prelims exam will take place on December 5, 2024 at Jabalpur. The timings for the examination will be 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 45 posts of Junior Judicial Translator. For more details refer to the official notification.

Candidates must reach the examination center one and a half hours before the exam time. Changes can be made in the exam time or date as per the need. In case of any change, information regarding this will be given through the admit card or a corrigendum on the website of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh (www.mphc.gov.in).

Candidates can download their admit cards from the High Court of Madhya Pradesh websitewww.mphc.gov.in by entering the application number and password about seven days before the exam day. It will be mandatory to follow the instructions shown in the admit card.