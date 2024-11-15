The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has postponed the registration commencement date for the posts of Assistant Teacher (Primary) and Assistant Teacher (LT) Computer Education under the Tribal Welfare Department, Uttarakhand through Group 'C' direct recruitment. Eligible candidates can now apply on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in from November 19 to December 15, 2024.

Here’s the deferment notification.

The tentative date of the examination is February 23, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 27 posts — 15 for Assistant Teacher (Primary) and 12 for Assistant Teacher (LT) Computer Education. The Commission will conduct an objective type competitive examination in Offline or Online mode.

The salary offered for the posts is posts of Assistant Teacher (Primary) is Rs 35, 400 to Rs 1,12,400 and for the post of Assistant Teacher (LT) Computer Education salary is Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400. Candidates should be between the age group of 21 years to 42 years as of July 1, 2024. Age relaxation is given to the candidates of reserved categories. For more details refer to the official notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates of Unreserved and Uttarakhand OBC categories have to pay Rs 300 as an application fee. Candidates of Uttarakhand SC/Uttarakhand ST/EWS/Uttarakhand Pwd category have to pay Rs 150 as an application fee. Candidates who are orphans are exempted from the application fee.

Steps to fill out the application

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference