CLAT 2025 UG, PG admit card out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; here how to download
Candidates can download the CLAT admit card through the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the admit card for the Undergraduate and Postgraduate Common Law Admission Test 2025 or CLAT 2025. Eligible candidates can download the CLAT admit card through the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in till December 1, 2024, by 1.30 pm.
The offline admission test will be conducted on December 1 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.
Steps to download the CLAT admit card
- Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in
- Login to your CLAT 2025 account
- Enter your login details
- Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ button
- Download the admit card
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the CLAT 2025 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.