The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the admit card for the Undergraduate and Postgraduate Common Law Admission Test 2025 or CLAT 2025. Eligible candidates can download the CLAT admit card through the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in till December 1, 2024, by 1.30 pm.

The offline admission test will be conducted on December 1 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Steps to download the CLAT admit card

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Login to your CLAT 2025 account Enter your login details Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ button Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the CLAT 2025 admit card.