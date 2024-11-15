The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) will end the application window for the Combined Civil Services Examination VA (Group-VA Services) under Advt. No. 16/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at tnpsc.gov.in till today, November 15, 2024. The correction window will open on November 19 and close on November 21, 2024.

The exam will be conducted on January 4, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 35 vacancies. Candidates can check the age limit, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The examination fee of Rs 100 is applicable.

Steps to apply for CSE Group V posts 2024