The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has announced the results of the Constable posts in the District and Armed Cadre of Punjab Police 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results and category-wise cut-off scores from the official website www.punjabpolice.gov.in .

The qualified candidates have been shortlisted to appear for Stage II (PST/PMT). The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1746 Police Constable posts in the Punjab Police out of which 970 vacancies are in the District Police Cadre and 776 vacancies are in the Armed Police Cadre.

Steps to download Constable result 2024

Visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Punjab Police Recruitment-2024—Constable result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Constable result 2024.

Direct link to category wise cut off scores.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of three stages—Stage I (Computer-Based, Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Papers viz. Paper-I and Paper-II, of which Paper-II shall be qualifying in nature), Stage II (Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test), and Stage III (Document Scrutiny).