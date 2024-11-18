Bihar School Examination Board ( BSEB ) has declared the results of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 Paper 1 and 2. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com .

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the total pass percentage is 70.25%, whereas the pass percentages for Paper 1 and 2 are 73.77% and 64.44%, respectively. A total of 2,63,911 candidates appeared for Paper 1, of which 1,94,697 candidates have been declared qualified. For Paper 2, 1,59,911 candidates appeared and 1,59,911 candidates have been declared qualified.

STET 2024 is being held for the recruitment of teachers at secondary and higher secondary levels. Paper 1 was held for the secondary level and Paper 2 will be conducted for the higher secondary level.

Steps to download Bihar STET result 2024

Visit the official website biharboardonline.com On the homepage, click on Bihar STET Paper 1 and Paper 2 result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference