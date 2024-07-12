Bihar School Examination Board ( BSEB ) has released the provisional answer key of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 Paper 1. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com .

The Bihar STET Paper 1 was conducted from May 18 to May 29, 2024.

STET 2024 is being held for the recruitment of teachers at secondary and higher secondary levels. Paper 1 was held for the secondary level and Paper 2 will be conducted for the higher secondary level.

Steps to download Bihar STET answer key 2024

Visit the official website biharboardonline.com On the homepage, go to “Click here to Login for Secondary Schools — Click here for Objection STET, 2024” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Bihar STET answer key 2024.