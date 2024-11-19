The Uttar Police has released a notification regarding the driving efficiency test for the recruitment of Constable Drivers from Constable Civil Police, Constable Armed Police, and Constable PAC. Eligible candidates can check the test details through the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The driving efficiency test of 252 candidates eligible for selection to the post of constable driver from December 16, 2024, on the ground of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Noornagar Bhadarsa, Tehsil Sarojininagar, Pargana Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

The recruitment drive aims to hire 9212 Constable Driver posts. For more details, refer to the official detailed notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Criteria of Driving Efficiency Test

The driving efficiency test will be held in 3 parts —

Garaging Test

Road Driving Test

Parallel Parking Test (Parallel Parking Test)