The State Selection Board ( SSB ) Odisha released the provisional answer key of the Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) recruitment exam in Non-Govt. Aided Higher Secondary Schools of Odisha. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ssbodisha.ac.in . Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by November 28 up to 5.00 pm.

A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable. The applicants will have to send a demand draft to the Secretary, State Selection Board, Unit-II, Ashok Nagar, Bhubaneswar-751009. The PGT exam 2024 was conducted on November 17, 2024, for 23 subjects at different centres across the State of Odisha.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1061 PGT posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PGT answer key 2024

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the PGT answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to PGT answer key 2024.

Selection Process

The selection shall be on the basis of a written test and career assessment taken together.