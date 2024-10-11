The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has released the written exam schedule of the Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Non-Govt. Aided Higher Secondary Schools of Odisha. As per the notification, the written exam will be conducted on November 17 in three shifts — 9.00 am to 11.00 am, 12.00 noon to 2.00 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The PwD category candidates will be given 20 extra minutes per hour in each sitting.

The exam will be held in nine zones including Balasore, Berhampur, Bhawanipatna, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Jeypore, Keonjhar, Rourkela, and Sambalpur. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssbodisha.ac.in from November 8, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1061 PGT posts.

Steps to download PGT admit card 2024

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the PGT admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection shall be on the basis of a written test and career assessment taken together.