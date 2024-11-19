The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Haryana has released the notification for the regarding the Haryana NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule. Interested candidates can register for the counselling process till November 24, 2024 through the official website hry.online-counselling.co.in.

The provisional allocation of seats will be announced on November 27, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Counseling Schedule (Round-1) Dates Registration Process November 18 to 24, 2024 Provisional allocation of seats November 27, 2024 Display of allocation list after redressal of grievances November 27, 2024 Online deposition of tuition fee through admission web portal only November 27, 2024 to 30, 2024 Physical Document verification of candidates who have been allotted seats provisionally and paid the requisite provisional tuition fee through admission web portal only December 1 to 2, 2024 Downloading of Provisional admission letter after successful document verification December 2 to 4, 2024 Last date of reporting/joining in the allotted institute December 4, 2024 upto 5.00 pm

“The personal appearance of the candidates along with all original documents in front of the Admission committee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak is mandatory failing which his/her candidature will not be considered,” reads the official notification.

Steps to register for Haryana NEET PG

Visit the official website hry.online-counselling.co.in On the homepage, go to click on the registration link Fill all the required details Fill the seat choice

