The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key of the Common Eligibility Test (Graduation Level) 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from November 26 to 28, 2024. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. CET 2024 (Graduate Level) was conducted on September 27 and 28, 2024. The applications were invited from August 9 to September 7, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CET Graduate Level answer key

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the News Notifications tab Click on the Candidate Corner—Answer Key Now click on the CET Graduate Level answer key 2024 links Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to CET Graduate Level answer key A11.

Direct link to CET Graduate Level answer key A15.

Direct link to CET Graduate Level answer key A17.

Direct link to CET Graduate Level answer key B23.