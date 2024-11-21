RSMSSB CET answer key 2024 released; here’s download link
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, from November 26, 2024.
The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key of the Common Eligibility Test (Graduation Level) 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from November 26 to 28, 2024. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. CET 2024 (Graduate Level) was conducted on September 27 and 28, 2024. The applications were invited from August 9 to September 7, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CET Graduate Level answer key
Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the News Notifications tab
Click on the Candidate Corner—Answer Key
Now click on the CET Graduate Level answer key 2024 links
Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to CET Graduate Level answer key A11.
Direct link to CET Graduate Level answer key A15.
Direct link to CET Graduate Level answer key A17.
Direct link to CET Graduate Level answer key B23.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.