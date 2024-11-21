The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will reopen the application window for the posts of Agriculture Officer 2024 under Advt. No.17/2023-24. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from November 29 to December 13, 2024.

The Commission has also increased the vacancies to 52. Earlier, the Commission had notified 25 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be between the age of 20 years and 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Upper age limit relaxations applicable as per state government rules.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess (i) A degree of M.Sc. Agriculture or M.Sc. Horticulture from a University established by Law in India AND (ii) Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Here’s the AO recruitment notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for AO posts 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Register on SSO portal and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference