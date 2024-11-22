The National Insurance Company Limited ( NICL ) has released the admit card for the recruitment of Assistant (Class III) posts. Eligible candidates can download the admit card for the posts at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in . The last date to print the application form is November 26, 2024.

The Phase I exam will be conducted on November 30 and Phase II will be held on December 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the admit card of 500 Assistants link Fill your details and download the admit card Take a print the admit card for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card for Assistant Class III posts.