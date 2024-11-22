BPSC BHO DV exam schedule out at bpsc.bih.nic.in; check details here
The document verification process will be held from December 5 to 11, 2024.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the schedule of the Document verification process for the Block Horticulture Officer (BHO) competitive exam under Advt. No. 24/ 2024. Eligible candidates can check their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The document verification process will be held from December 5 to 11, 2024. The exams were conducted on August 12 and 13, 2024. A total of 10436 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 839 have been declared qualified. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.
The DV will be conducted in two phases — first shift will start from 10.30 am and the second shift will begin from 2.30 pm.
Steps to check BHO DV schedule result 2024
- Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the DV schedule
- Check the DV schedule
- Save it and take a print out for future reference
