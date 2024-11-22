The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the schedule of the Document verification process for the Block Horticulture Officer ( BHO ) competitive exam under Advt. No. 24/ 2024. Eligible candidates can check their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The document verification process will be held from December 5 to 11, 2024. The exams were conducted on August 12 and 13, 2024. A total of 10436 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 839 have been declared qualified. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.

The DV will be conducted in two phases — first shift will start from 10.30 am and the second shift will begin from 2.30 pm.

Steps to check BHO DV schedule result 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the DV schedule Check the DV schedule Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the BHO DV schedule result 2024.