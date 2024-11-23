The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the written exam schedule of the Assistant Chemist post (Advt. No. 26 of 2023-24). The exam will be conducted on January 5, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts — Paper I from 10.00 am to11.30 am and Paper II from 1.30 pm to 3.00 pm in different exam centres at Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack zone.

The detailed exam schedule will be released soon. The Commission notified a total of 22 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and viva voce test.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also announced the AEE Civil admit card release date. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in from December 3, 2024. The exam will be conducted on December 8 from 10.00 am to 11.30 am at various exam centres in Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur zones.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 AEE (Civil) posts. The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Viva-Voce Test.