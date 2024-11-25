Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the final result for the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Assistant Urdu Translator) under Advt No.- 01/19. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in .

The Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main exam was conducted on August 29, 2024. A total of 1079 candidates have been declared qualified against 1294 notified vacancies. The Commission will release the mark sheet on December 5, 2024.

Steps to download Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak final result

Visit the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak final result.