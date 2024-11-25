The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the interview/viva-voce schedule for the recruitment of the Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in the subject of Biology (Advt. No. 18/2024) for the Rest of Haryana Cadre. Eligible candidates can check their date and time slot through the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The interview/viva voce process will begin on December 2 and end on December 6, 2024. The interview process will be held in two shifts — 8.00 am and 12.00 noon. The commission has called 512 candidates for the interview process.

How to check the interview schedule

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the interview schedule link Check the date and time slot Save the schedule for future reference

