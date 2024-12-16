The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi, has released the interview schedule for recruiting various faculty posts. The interview process will be held in two phases. The phase III interview will be held on November 19 and 20, 2024, and the phase IV interview will be held on November 23 to 24, 2024.

For the phase I interview process, 64 candidates have been called. For phase II of the interview process, a total of 85 candidates have been called.

Candidates who are shortlisted for the interview process can download their call letter by logging in to the website. Candidates should report for an interview on the scheduled date of their post, along with an interview letter, a copy of the online application, and all those supporting documents (in original) that they have uploaded along the online applications.

Candidates should also check the list of the required documents to be carried out while appearing for the interview. Check the detailed notification.

