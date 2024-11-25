The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has revised the batch-wise schedule for the Stage II PET/PST exam of the Combined Secondary Level Examination 2024 ( CSLE 2024 ). Eligible candidates can check their respective date and time slot for the PET/PST exam from the official website apssb.nic.in .

The PET/PST exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 26 to 30 at the Police Training Centre, Banderdewa. The document verification will be held from December 16 to 19, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 405 vacancies.

Steps to check the PET/PST exam schedule

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on CSLE PET/PST exam schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to revised CSLE PET/ PST schedule 2024.