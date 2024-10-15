The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released batch batch-wise schedule for the Stage-2 Physical Standard Test & Physically Efficiency Test (PST & PET) exam for the posts of Forester (31/24). Eligible candidates can check the PET/PST exam schedule through the official website apssb.nic.in.

The PET/PST exam will be conducted on October 16 at the Police Training Centre, Banderdewa. Candidates have to report for the exam at 6.30 am and the entry gate will close at 8.30 am. 104 male candidates and 56 female candidates are invited for batches 1 and 2 of the PET/PST exam.

Important Documents

The candidates should bring the CHSL admit card for the examination and a photo identity card mentioned in the admit card. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Steps to check the schedule

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Batchwise Schedule of PST/ PET for the post of Forester [CHSLE- 2024] Check your roll number Save the schedule and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to the official notification.