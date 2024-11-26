The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will today, November 26, open the online application correction window for the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2025. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till November 27, 2024.

The examination will take place from January 22 to 31, 2025. JEE (Main)-2025 will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The admit card for the examination will be released 3 days before the examination date.

The examination result will be declared by February 12, 2025.

Steps to make changes to JEE Mains form 2025

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, go the JEE Main 2024 application correction link Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference